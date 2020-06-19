Letter: Re: the June 17. article “Atlanta officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks charged with felony murder”

Rayshard Brooks stood in the parking lot of a hamburger restaurant evidently discussing for 40 minutes with a police officer whether he was drunk or not. The police officer needed a second opinion, and called another officer for back-up.
What tavern or bar over-served Mr. Brooks? What was the 40 minute discussion about? Couldn't the officers have taken his keys, had him call a friend, given him a ticket, a little jail time, if deemed necessary, but let him go with a friend to be home for his little daughter's birthday?
I certainly appreciate law officers. We need them, want them. I question the decision of shooting someone in the back rather than in a leg which would have knocked him down, easier to capture. What is the training? Is Anger Management one of the topics? Someone in authority, please answer.
Elaine Stamm
SaddleBrooke
