Letter: Re: the June 2. article “Letters to the Editor June 2”
Letter: Re: the June 2. article "Letters to the Editor June 2"

With this logic, We should Isolate people with Hiv, Hep c and a and b. If you are worried get vaccinated that will protect you. Don't force everybody else to fall in like little sheep, just cause you fall in line and listen to the communist bull. Women say its their body when it comes to abortion and I say it's my body and don't want to be the guinea pig. I'll let you people who are scared from the propaganda be the test rats or guinea pigs. After results at a later date come back and we know of the side effects then I'll make a decision until then I wont fall in and don't care of flying or visiting any place that will make me show my personal health care to everybody I still believe in privacy of my health care. good day

Larry Boze

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

