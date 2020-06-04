Letter: Re: the June 2. article “Letters to the Editor”

Your Vote – It’s Your Right
Before he became a Supreme Court Justice, Lewis Powell penned a secret memo to Eugene Sydnor, Chairman of the Education Committee of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in 1971. The memo outlined a 29- point plan to create a highly-functional political organization, focusing on how to influence legislators, courts, corporations, and universities to assist them in suppressing the vote. This resulted in the creation of the American Legislative Exchange Council, which was funded by the Koch brothers, and the Heritage Foundation. The co-founder of ALEC and the Heritage Foundation, Paul Weyrich, was quoted as saying, “I don’t want everyone to vote, as a matter of fact, our leverage in the elections quite candidly goes up as the voting populace goes down.” The surest way to combat this type of long-term suppression is voting by mail, which has proven to be very secure and results in more people voting.
Bill Yohey
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
