Letter: Re: the June 22. article “Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions””

I am writing to you today to ask for your support and the support of your readers for the Farm Systems Reform Act that will soon be presented in Washington. Our farm animals in America are badly abused, something that most Americans are unaware of, and with the passing of this bill, their treatment will be greatly improved. Please encourage your Arizona Representatives and Senators to pass this very important bill for the treatment of so many dependent and innocent farm animals.
Judy Kesslering
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.