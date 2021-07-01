Letter: Re: the June 25. article “Tucson Opinion: We are underestimating the challenge of global warming”

Re: the June 25 article "We are underestimating global warming challenge."
This excellent opinion is quite right: we must pass a fee and dividend, such as H. R. 2307, as quickly as possible. The Biden plan will not solve the problem. In addition to the items mentioned, 2307 includes a border adjustment that will keep trade fair. More important, other nations will realize that, to sell their products in the U. S., their companies will pay a fee to the U. S. at the border. It will become clear to those nations that they need to also put a price on carbon to avoid that fee at the U. S. border. A similar approach in Europe has already made an impression on China and Russia.
Jim Martin
Northwest side
