Letter: Re: the June 26. article “As virus grows, governors rely on misleading hospital data”
I believe if State Health Departments and the CDC added one column to their tabulations all the “fuss” would be negated and people would stop hyperventilating over purposefully misleading news stories. Add....TESTED POSITIVE-HAD THE VIRUS. Then reduce “New Cases” by that amount. I know dozens of folks who tell me they had it. I went to 2 local businesses for service and was told about entire staffs being sick between December and the end of February. One gal said urgent care told her it wasn’t the flu, gave her antibiotics and said stay out of work a week. This was “blown” by the Democrat Doctors in our Health Care System. They Panicked.

Do you notice the surge is 2 weeks after “peaceful protests”? Where’s that story? Apparently it doesn’t fit today’s narrative. That’s the sad part of all this.

Jim Kasierski

Oro Valley

