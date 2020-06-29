Letter: Re: the June 27. article “Nurses, doctors feel strain as the coronavirus races through Arizona”
Letter: Re: the June 27. article "Nurses, doctors feel strain as the coronavirus races through Arizona"

Re: the June 28 article "Once-distant plague comes to roost in AZ hospitals, where staffs feel the strain."

I read your article and I cried all the way through it. My heart goes out to the families of these victims of this terrible disease, the caregivers and their families as well. We are all in this together and each pain has suffered by everyone and each joy is celebrated by all.

Ben Michelson

Midtown

