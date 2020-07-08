Letter: Re: the June 29. article “Letter: Why I support Martha McSally”
Short answer: No one. This is a Hail Mary by a politician who is behind in the polls. It won't pass -- and probably won't even get a vote -- but that's ok because McSally just needs to keep it in the news until election day.

Longer answer: The bill will only help people who pay substantial federal taxes and who can afford to take a vacation from work. If you are single and make over $47,000 a year (with no big deductions like mortgage interest) then you might qualify for the full $4000 tax credit. But if you are working for $10 or $15 an hour then you get nothing.

Billie Holiday sang: "Them that's got shall get; Them that's not shall lose; So the Bible said and it still is news..."

And it's still true...

David Shannon

Midtown

