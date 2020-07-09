Letter: Re: the June 30. article “Letters to the Editor”

Re: Anoz Pittora’s letter highlighting Democratic support for segregation. While the facts sited are mostly true, they are cherry picked to paint a false picture. Here are a few more facts. In 1948 segregationist Democrats began calling themselves “Dixiecrats”. In the 60's Democrats passed a number of civil rights bills opposed by Republicans. Our own Barry Goldwater was a leader of this anti-civil rights crusade. In 1968 Richard Nixon adopted the “Southern Strategy” which invited the Dixiecrats to join the Republicans. By the time of Reagan nearly all the segregationist Democrats had followed Strom Thurmond into the Republican party. Richard Byrd was one of the very few who did not. Since then, the Republican party has been the party of segregationists and white nationals.
And Democrats opposed Clarence Thomas not because he is black but because he is a far-right-wing ideologue.
Steven Brown
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
