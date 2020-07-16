Letter: Re: the June 30. article “Letters to the Editor”

It’s fascinating that people talk about returning to “normal” when the pandemic is over because it’s actually normal that’s the problem. Humans are out of control on this planet. After 100,000 years of slow, steady growth, we’ve suddenly quadrupled from two to eight billion people in about a hundred years. We’re ruining Earth for our own and our fellow species: extinctions are surging and populations of non-human animals are half of 1970 numbers; forests are being destroyed, oceans polluted; we’re even changing the climate. And we act surprised when nature strikes back.
Then there’s each other. Earth’s 190 tribes (countries) are armed to the teeth—including nuclear weapons—because we can’t even get along with our own species. Americans stockpile guns; our economy is a house of cards and riots have replaced conversation.
Where are international peace talks? Long-range planning? Real climate remedies? Unifying leaders? Wisdom? Absent! The new world religion is Denial and normal is our fate.
Bill Perry
Ajo
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
