Letter: Re: the June 4. article “Letters to the Editor”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the June 4. article “Letters to the Editor”

As a white kid old growing up in the deep South, I was privileged. Not by choice, but I happened to be born white.

First let's admit that since the Greeks and Romans, slaves and minorities did the work while the privileged benefited. People of color must have better living conditions and education. For decades, schools in the ghettos have been nothing more than inferior child care facilities.

Something must be done to equalize wealth. There are more lobbyists in the Capital than governance. Face it, our government at all levels takes money for influence. Money is stronger than the vote.The sacred Right to Vote must be federally legislated and virtually the same across all States. If voting is important, then it should be modern, efficient, automated, regulated and exact across all boundaries.

There must be federal standards for police and our prisons, state and federal. Almost 80% percent of those in prison are minorities. The privilege hire an attorney, the poor go to jail.

Roger Engels

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News