Re: the June 4th opinion letter "Transgender," in which the writer states that transgender women "are not completely female." The writer allows for trans women in social settings, but says that they should not be in sports or "biologically sensitive areas" like restrooms. I wonder if they have checked how "separate but equal" has played out in the history books.

Trans women are women. Full stop. They belong in women's restrooms, women's sports, sororities, what have you. No cisgender woman is at risk for sharing the restroom with a trans woman. As we observe the month of LGBTQ+ pride in June, and as lawmakers across the nation continue to pass hostile and transphobic legislation, it is important now more than ever to reaffirm the rights that transgender people are allowed, same as the rest of us.