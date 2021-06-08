Letter: Re: the June 5. article “Letter: Kyrsten Sinema Defense of Senate Filibuster Rules”

Many Americans gave up their beliefs in government because nothing has been getting done for years. We are desperate now to see climate action, infrastructure action, minimum wage hikes, wage Improvement for middle class, so many desperate issues that Republicans have refused to move towards to help Lesser income Americans in everyday life. We need our Senators and Joe manchin to help change the filibuster so we can finally see improvement in our lives. They have the ability to give us faith in America again. We desperately need their help.
Rose Shoppach
Catalina
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.