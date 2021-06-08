 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the June 5. article “Letter: Kyrsten Sinema Defense of Senate Filibuster Rules”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the June 5. article “Letter: Kyrsten Sinema Defense of Senate Filibuster Rules”

  • Comments

Many Americans gave up their beliefs in government because nothing has been getting done for years. We are desperate now to see climate action, infrastructure action, minimum wage hikes, wage Improvement for middle class, so many desperate issues that Republicans have refused to move towards to help Lesser income Americans in everyday life. We need our Senators and Joe manchin to help change the filibuster so we can finally see improvement in our lives. They have the ability to give us faith in America again. We desperately need their help.

Rose Shoppach

Catalina

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News