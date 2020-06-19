Letter: Re: the June 5. article “Letter: Who's really to blame?”

A recent letter writer wondered why people were criticizing President Trump for the Minneapolis police misconduct when he had no role in that incident.
One needs to understand that the actions of any organization reflect its leadership. As to specifics:
1) On July 28 2017, the President told cops they should rough up more during arrests.
2) On Nov 8 2018, the Trump Justice Department sharply limited its oversight of police misconduct.
This is the leadership that "had no role in the Minneapolis incident."
Rich Schlesinger
Oro Valley
