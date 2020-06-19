Letter: Re: the June 6. article “Letters to the Editor”

Saturday's Stahler cartoon captioned "Remember when we just had a global pandemic?" spoken by a white couple walking in front of a smoking storefront was the height of insensitivity and deflection. We need to be asking, "Remember the racism that has been entrenched in this country for 300 years? Remember the tens of thousands of Africans who were dragged to this land in chains? Remember the thousands who have been murdered without consequence? Remember the economic, legal and social barriers that continue to impact Black citizens? Remember the hundreds of incidents of police brutality targeted at members of the Black community with few consequences? Remember the heartless murder of George Floyd perpetrated by four police officers in public view? Remember the righteous anger of thousands who took to the streets to demand "this has to end now"? Property can be replaced but lost lives cannot. The police militarism unleashed on protestors is a threat to democracy. It is time to remember "protect and serve." It is time to remember humanity.
Mary Bradshaw
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
