Letter: Re: the June 7. article “Letter: "Let Them Get Sick!"”
Letter: Re: the June 7. article "Letter: "Let Them Get Sick!""

I got a sticker (I'm vaccinated) and a lollipop for getting my COVID-19 shots. There was no doubt in my mind to get vaccinated because it's the right thing to do. As an American, I have many liberties and rights, especially the right to question authority. When it comes to the common good, I trust science more than our public figures, celebrities, and even religion. Each has a underlying agenda, such as, getting re-elected, promoting themselves, or asking for money. In our shared mindset of - what's in it for me? I ask what's in it for us? If we can't trust science at some level, then everyone is at added risk. I have since lost the sticker and eaten the lollipop, yet I have peace of mind I helped our community.

Tim O'Connor

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

