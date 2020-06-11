Letter: Re: the June 7. article “Local Opinion: Why Trump's coronavirus strategy will succeed”

The writer attempts to explain Trump’s plan, but misstates the facts: (1) Close the border. While the virus was already freely circulating in the US, his 21 March order closed the border to refugees while keeping it open for everyone else. (2) Universal vaccine. Private companies and academic institutions are developing vaccines, not the federal government. Trump has stymied international collaboration by pulling out of the WHO, which will ultimately delay the development of a vaccine. (3) Ask brilliant knowledgeable experts to suggest a solution, but then ignore their advice and spew false information.
Here is the real Trump game plan: (1) Deny there is a problem. (2) When you can no longer deny the problem, state that you have everything under control and the fix is “brilliant”. (3) When the problem is out of control, deny that it is your responsibility. (4) When there are 100,000 dead, fixate on a new issue (law and order anyone?).
Ready, aim, fire? More like: deny, dissemble, distract.
John McLean
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
