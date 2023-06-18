The alarmingly unhealthful air I breathed in Maryland recently – coming from the Canadian wildfires – woke me again to the fact that we are facing the consequences of Climate Change, contrary to the belief of some politicians. I hope and pray that these elected officials will open their eyes, while they can still see, to understand that large-scale wildfires, extreme weathers, accelerating rise of sea levels are enhanced by Climate Change. Knowledgeable and conscientious scientists, not funded by special-interest industries, have been warning us for decades. Like the prophets in the Hebrew Bible, their call for turning around have been rejected by the financial and political powers. I urge all voters to support and elect only candidates, at all levels, who understand the science and are committed to stop and revert the trend of Climate Change. The alternative is to destroy our descendants and God’s Earth.