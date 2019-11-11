Scott Warren's life-saving humanitarian efforts in the Arizona desert deserve commendation, not prosecution.

Previous administrations allowed Mexicans to pass easily into the USA for work and to return home. This porous border strategy benefited both our economy and Mexico's.

Hardening the border results in loss of life and freedom to come and go. President Trump forgets or never learned that Mexicans and Central Americans are more indigenous to America than he is.

Hilary Hosmer

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

