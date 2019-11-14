Is this country not simply defined in the ethics and values of being a a Christian nation? To see such harassment and to imprisoned somebody having the virtue of compassion and kindness is simple hypocrisy to a nation build in such values! If imprisoning somebody for act of kindness and considered a felony, then it must be down to the state arresting everybody in charged of following that conduct. Free this man who is simply doing something out of his own heart and for not being a hypocrite.
Jonathan Mendoza
West side
