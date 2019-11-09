I served 14 months in the infantry and artillery in Vietnam. Most of my friends from that time are combat veterans. Three were killed in that unnecessary, futile war. While there were instances where Vietnam vets were treated terribly, neither I nor anyone I know was treated so. We returned quietly and picked up our lives as best we could.
I’ve written a number of letters severely criticizing Trump without “hate or vile”, but with facts – facts that all can see. Broadly painting Trump critics as those who “hold that hate” is simply inaccurate. Trump has well earned criticism from all sides – liberals, current and former Republicans and those like myself, moderate independents.
I’ve been to the traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall and the original in D.C. and saw nothing but sadness and reverence.
I think “cadet bone spurs” sums it up nicely. Does anyone really think that a man who thinks only of himself would put himself in harm’s way?
Dan Gipple
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.