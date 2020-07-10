Letter: Re the Letter "A Whole Lot of Stupid Going Around"

There was a recent letter in the Daily Star titled "A Whole Lot of Stupid Going Around". I couldn't agree more with the contents of this letter. But while the writer talked about the population of the United States in general, I couldn't help compare issues brought out in the letter to the President himself. "Stupid to not wear a mask"; Trump doesn't. "Think justice systems are equal between white and people of color?"; Trump obviously does. "Improper to revere statues of Confederates"; Trump doesn't want them removed. "Believe your party is always right"; Trump has become the GOP party and he knows he is always right. "Get all your news from social media"; Trump does nothing but tweet. "Think climate change is a hoax": that's what Trump has himself said. "Think Trump is morally fit to lead America": Trump has said of himself that he is a "Super Genius", the "Lone Warrior", and is to be compared to Abe Lincoln.
A great and timely letter.
Thomas Schell
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!