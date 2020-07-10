Letter: Re the Letter "A Whole Lot of Stupid Going Around"
View Comments

Letter: Re the Letter "A Whole Lot of Stupid Going Around"

There was a recent letter in the Daily Star titled "A Whole Lot of Stupid Going Around". I couldn't agree more with the contents of this letter. But while the writer talked about the population of the United States in general, I couldn't help compare issues brought out in the letter to the President himself. "Stupid to not wear a mask"; Trump doesn't. "Think justice systems are equal between white and people of color?"; Trump obviously does. "Improper to revere statues of Confederates"; Trump doesn't want them removed. "Believe your party is always right"; Trump has become the GOP party and he knows he is always right. "Get all your news from social media"; Trump does nothing but tweet. "Think climate change is a hoax": that's what Trump has himself said. "Think Trump is morally fit to lead America": Trump has said of himself that he is a "Super Genius", the "Lone Warrior", and is to be compared to Abe Lincoln.

A great and timely letter.

Thomas Schell

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Mask mandate

Two days after masks were mandated in Pima County I was shopping at a large well know grocery chain. At the entrance was a very large sign inf…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News