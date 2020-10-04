 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re the letter to the editor entitled “ Don't believe Biden is a moderate”
View Comments

Letter: Re the letter to the editor entitled “ Don't believe Biden is a moderate”

In response to the letter captioned “Don't believe Biden is a moderate” which stated, “If Joe Biden becomes president ..., his administration will be heavily influenced by climate, social justice, pro-abortion [actually, pro-choice], anti-gun [actually, anti-easily obtained weapons of mass murder] and labor union lobbyists” and will promote the raising of the minimum wage, installation of solar panels and wind turbines, universal health care, clean energy, and free community college and trade schools, I say it cannot happen soon enough. We need to vote out and against politicians who are anti-living wage, anti-climate preservation, and anti-social justice, and who are pro-easily obtained weapons of mass murder and believe that only some of of our brothers and sisters deserve health care and the opportunity to obtain an advanced education and a reasonable standard of living. Vote for candidates who believe in social and economic justice and science. The choices are becoming more and more existential.

John Bolt

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: Steve Kerrrrr ... should mind his own business in "failed state" California, says the chairman for Pima County's Republican Party. That and more in our Monday Letters to the Editor.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: A Choice

To all those voters who have moved to Arizona from a state run by Democrats because you were fed up with the taxes, entitlement programs, crim…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News