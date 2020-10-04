Letter: Re the letter to the editor entitled “ Don't believe Biden is a moderate”

In response to the letter captioned “Don't believe Biden is a moderate” which stated, “If Joe Biden becomes president ..., his administration will be heavily influenced by climate, social justice, pro-abortion [actually, pro-choice], anti-gun [actually, anti-easily obtained weapons of mass murder] and labor union lobbyists” and will promote the raising of the minimum wage, installation of solar panels and wind turbines, universal health care, clean energy, and free community college and trade schools, I say it cannot happen soon enough. We need to vote out and against politicians who are anti-living wage, anti-climate preservation, and anti-social justice, and who are pro-easily obtained weapons of mass murder and believe that only some of of our brothers and sisters deserve health care and the opportunity to obtain an advanced education and a reasonable standard of living. Vote for candidates who believe in social and economic justice and science. The choices are becoming more and more existential.
John Bolt
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
