Letter: Re: the March 1. article “Letter: Ukraine”
Please send our prayers to the Ukrainian people., I am a US citizen and my family have fought in WWII and Korea, as much as we would like to send troops, we have lost so many in our campaign against Afghanistan, we do not want to lose more. We say to Biden, Congress and the Senate--Do more, America knows how to disengage, in any and all economic relationship with Russia. They should have stopped all incoming oil and oil by products into the USA. We should be sending a convoy of food, clothing, blankets, medicine, doctors and military supplies--NOW. We send the following prayer to the Ukrainian President and all his people.

Micah 7:8 Rejoice not against me, O mine enemy: when I fall, I shall arise; when I sit in darkness, the LORD shall be a light unto me.

Praise be the Lord

Jacqueline Powell

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

