Letter: Re: the March 10. article “Local Opinion: The flawed reasoning mechanisms that imperil society”
Letter: Re: the March 10. article "Local Opinion: The flawed reasoning mechanisms that imperil society"

Reasoning, flawed or erroneous imperils

I experienced Cognitive Dissonance (CD) in reading the writer's definition of CD. My dissonance is not a process towards inner compatibility or resonance. My CD is the state of experiencing dissonance, not the activity of resolving it. To posit that CD is means to self-resonance is to invite motivated reasoning or confirmation bias, as presented, as a means likely to prompt erasing of CD through spiraling self-affirmation of beliefs, beliefs now swaddled in articulate self-deceit, stronger than truth.

Fernando Zepeda

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

