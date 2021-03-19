Letter: Re: the March 10. article “Local Opinion: The flawed reasoning mechanisms that imperil society”

Reasoning, flawed or erroneous imperils
I experienced Cognitive Dissonance (CD) in reading the writer's definition of CD. My dissonance is not a process towards inner compatibility or resonance. My CD is the state of experiencing dissonance, not the activity of resolving it. To posit that CD is means to self-resonance is to invite motivated reasoning or confirmation bias, as presented, as a means likely to prompt erasing of CD through spiraling self-affirmation of beliefs, beliefs now swaddled in articulate self-deceit, stronger than truth.
Fernando Zepeda
Midtown
