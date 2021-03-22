Letter: Re: the March 13. article “Letters to the Editor March 13”

I cried when I read the article about Rodney King. He didn’t deserve to be beaten by the police and my 24-year-old son Kevin, didn’t deserve to be one of the 23 unsolved homicide cases in the LA Riots which is still unsolved. His case is called the “Good Samaritan”.
The pain from 30 years ago lies just below the surface. Every year on the anniversary of the riots, there is another story about them. Every year that wound is ripped open.
We have learned little since 1991-1992 about how to treat one another. It isn’t about Rodney King. The rioters were looking for reasons to riot and steal.
Please honor my son Kevin and do what Rodney King was asking “try to get along.”
Linda Loding
Oro Valley
Linda Loding
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.