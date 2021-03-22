 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the March 13. article “Letters to the Editor March 13”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the March 13. article “Letters to the Editor March 13”

  • Comments

I cried when I read the article about Rodney King. He didn’t deserve to be beaten by the police and my 24-year-old son Kevin, didn’t deserve to be one of the 23 unsolved homicide cases in the LA Riots which is still unsolved. His case is called the “Good Samaritan”.

The pain from 30 years ago lies just below the surface. Every year on the anniversary of the riots, there is another story about them. Every year that wound is ripped open.

We have learned little since 1991-1992 about how to treat one another. It isn’t about Rodney King. The rioters were looking for reasons to riot and steal.

Please honor my son Kevin and do what Rodney King was asking “try to get along.”

Linda Loding

Oro Valley

Linda Loding

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News