 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the March 14. article “Arizona Clean Elections Commissioners: How lawmakers are trying to stop your vote”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the March 14. article “Arizona Clean Elections Commissioners: How lawmakers are trying to stop your vote”

  • Comments

This op ed infers that citizens are either too lazy or too incompetent to properly submit a ballot. This position falls right in line with H.R. 1, which would negate any voting rules the Arizona Legislature passes. Perhaps the Commission members' time would be better spent informing Arizonans of the power H.R. 1 would have to negate their wishes, rather than surreptitiously promote H.R. 1.

Arizona's voting procedures added to the chaos in the 2020 election. Now is the time to reinforce voting security and validity, not loosen the reins even further.

Linda Atkinson Ruble

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News