Letter: Re: the March 14. article “Arizona Clean Elections Commissioners: How lawmakers are trying to stop your vote”

This op ed infers that citizens are either too lazy or too incompetent to properly submit a ballot. This position falls right in line with H.R. 1, which would negate any voting rules the Arizona Legislature passes. Perhaps the Commission members' time would be better spent informing Arizonans of the power H.R. 1 would have to negate their wishes, rather than surreptitiously promote H.R. 1.
Arizona's voting procedures added to the chaos in the 2020 election. Now is the time to reinforce voting security and validity, not loosen the reins even further.
Linda Atkinson Ruble
Southeast side
