Letter: Re: the March 14. article “Letter: Funding Public Education”

President Zelenskyy deserves the nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize even while he fights tooth and nail for Peace in Ukraine. Nominate him as soon and as publicly as possible, for it may influence the force dynamic of the war, hardening public support for Ukraine and weakening Putin the aggressor. It may shorten the mindless invasion and save Ukrainian (and Russian) lives, homes, cultural assets, and productive plant. The Nobel Committee has awarded the Peace Prize for lesser reasons. Here, Zelenskyy fights for Peace with his life.
Don Clarke
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.