Letter: Re: the March 17. article “Letter: Ukraine”

Our remembrance of the Vietnam war includes the black and white of a young Vietnamese girl running naked, barefoot down a muddy path - bombs exploding behind her. Too, of Walter Cronkite predicting the end of the war, believable because he was the most trusted reporter of that time.
Fast forward five decades. TV now broadcasts a cameraman’s live stream of bombs exploding within feet of where he stands. A reporter’s microphone amplifies the terror in a young girl's voice as she explains how alone she now feels having lost everything.
But TV viewers must now watch the most formidable outcome of this war with Ukrainian’s stripped of their social, economic, political, religious, age, even gender differences. All now hunt food, water, shelter…clothing. Millions upon millions whether still in Ukraine or not must find new livelihoods to provide the basics for themselves, their families. It only took 23 days to take away so much.
Cathey Langione
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.