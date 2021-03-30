Letter: Re: the March 18. article “Letters to the Editor March 18”

I’m a lifelong consumer of public opinions and political discourse. Having observed and interacted with others also willing to participate, I’m endlessly amazed at the lack of basic knowledge of our government, its function and processes so many of them possess.
Public education used to include a Social Studies curriculum. Perhaps the most important focus of that was the structure and role of the three branches of government. Within those lessons were explanations regarding the Constitution, its purpose and process which included impeachments, and who presided over an impeachment. Per the Constitution, in the event of an impeachment of a President, the Chief Justice presides. The most recent impeachment trial in our history occurred AFTER the last Oval Office Occupier was out of office, the Senate President presided, as he should have, because that’s what the Constitution prescribes.
Perhaps We should require Civics education, or Social Studies again in ALL schools, public or private so that those eligible to participate understand just WHAT they’re participating in.
Dennis Connors
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.