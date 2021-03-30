 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the March 18. article “Letters to the Editor March 18”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the March 18. article “Letters to the Editor March 18”

  • Comments

I’m a lifelong consumer of public opinions and political discourse. Having observed and interacted with others also willing to participate, I’m endlessly amazed at the lack of basic knowledge of our government, its function and processes so many of them possess.

Public education used to include a Social Studies curriculum. Perhaps the most important focus of that was the structure and role of the three branches of government. Within those lessons were explanations regarding the Constitution, its purpose and process which included impeachments, and who presided over an impeachment. Per the Constitution, in the event of an impeachment of a President, the Chief Justice presides. The most recent impeachment trial in our history occurred AFTER the last Oval Office Occupier was out of office, the Senate President presided, as he should have, because that’s what the Constitution prescribes.

Perhaps We should require Civics education, or Social Studies again in ALL schools, public or private so that those eligible to participate understand just WHAT they’re participating in.

Dennis Connors

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Letters to the Editor March 18
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor March 18

  • Updated

LETTERS: One letter writer asserts that Joe Biden and his historically diverse cabinet will have America in better hands than the previous occupant of the White House. That and more in our Thursday edition of Letters!

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News