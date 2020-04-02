Letter: Re: the March 20. article “National Opinion: An American locked down in Spain: Coronavirus on the other side of the Atlantic”

Jennifer Lutz article praising Spain and slamming America deserves scrutiny. She praises Spain for providing her with free medical care. Spain’s Utopian society that she cherishes has 14% unemployment, has 26% of it’s population living near or below the poverty level and had to be bailed out of Bankruptcy by the European Union just a few years ago.
She slams the U. S. Saying it’s a land where “nothing is free.”
The facts:
Over 46 million people in the U. S. qualify for food stamps, more then the population of Spain.
50 million people in the U. S. are covered by either Medicare or Medicaid.
5 million American families qualify for Federal housing assistance.
Nine Million Americans are covered by the VA.
Finally, when disasters strike countries outside America, the U. S. Is the first one on the scene with food, water, medical supplies and assistance. The U. S. gave $31 billion dollars in foreign aid last year!
Joe Coon
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!