Letter: Re: the March 22. article “Letter: Elections”

The harsh, confrontational Republican questioning, of the obviously qualified first Black woman nominated to sit on the Supreme Court, is more proof that Republicans have no shame. Sadly, it's more excruciating to watch than surprising.
Truth be told, Barack Obama, former law professor and president, would have a tough time getting approved by this mob in the Senate. The problem isn't the ones wearing the hoodies; the problem is the ones wearing the hoods.
Rick Singer
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.