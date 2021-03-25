Letter: Re: the March 24. article “Letter: Trump Legacy”

Donald Tump did none of what is professed by Mr Curt Anderson. He has degraded women and minorities and has been a sickening role model for youth. I will give Trump credit for whining about his immigrant wife not making the cut for Vogue magazine, inciting a riot, and pardoning criminals who stole from America's economy and hard working citizens. There are too many unethical and inappropriate deeds committed by a sour, deceitful person to list.
However, maybe that will motivate people to read, research, and educate themselves before supporting grossly inaccurate details of Trump's accomplishments. Fact check and educate yourself before publicly perjuring yourself.
Espy Ewing
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.