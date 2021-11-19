 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the March 24. article “Social Security and You: What's the allure of retroactive benefits?”
Letter: Re: the March 24. article "Social Security and You: What's the allure of retroactive benefits?"

based on conversation with SS agent, I'm not trying to obtain retro payments myself. My spouse who is older and started her SocSec early, turns out when I file before FRA, she's entitled to my higher monthly benefit as well as a retro payment of 6 months on the difference between her current monthly amt and the new higher amount. As far as I know, her new higher monthly amt was not adjusted smaller by receiving the retro difference between the 2 amounts.

Isn't this correct?

Perry Smith

Rio Rico

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

