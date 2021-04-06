 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the March 26. article “Letter: Voter suppression at it's ugliest.”
will Arizona governor Ducy turn fascist and sign undemocrraatic attempts to stop voting in our state?

or will he have the good sense to be a supporter of democracy?? Is Arizona going to fall to the fascist legislature trying to kill freedom of citizens to vote and over turn the decision of voters ? As I grew up and went to school in Arizona i can see our teachers we had just out of a war to fight fasciem being sick to their stomachs as to what kin fascists aree running the legislature its truly disgustingly anti freedom anti American and sad in today to see such disgusting bills to stop voting to avoid defeat at the ballot box . Sad indeed.

Donald-28138 Shelton

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

