Letter: Re: the March 26. article “Letters to the Editor”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the March 26. article “Letters to the Editor”

Donald Trump keeps making decisions concerning COVID-19: since when did he become a doctor? This situation smacks of the Vietnam Era when politicians were making military decisions: we know what happened with that. Trump needs to leave the medical decisions to medical personnel, but we know that his ego won't allow it. I wonder how long it will be before these inappropriate decisions begin costing Americans lives.

Kenneth Wright

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News