Letter: Re: the March 26. article “Letters to the Editor”

Donald Trump keeps making decisions concerning COVID-19: since when did he become a doctor? This situation smacks of the Vietnam Era when politicians were making military decisions: we know what happened with that. Trump needs to leave the medical decisions to medical personnel, but we know that his ego won't allow it. I wonder how long it will be before these inappropriate decisions begin costing Americans lives.
Kenneth Wright
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!