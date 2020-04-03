Letter: Re: the March 27. article “Letter: It is in the plan!”

Government is for the people. Our federal government has failed us all. Wasted time on claims of a "hoax." Totally unprepared for this disaster medically. Thousands will die. Economy is in a free fall and particularly hard on seniors who cannot wait for years of recovery. How is that "making America Great Again" working for you the people? Trump refuses to accept any responsibility even father three years in office. Very poor leadership. 100,000 dead? Very good job.
Genevau Keith
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!