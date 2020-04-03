Letter: Re: the March 27. article “Letter: It is in the plan!”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the March 27. article “Letter: It is in the plan!”

Government is for the people. Our federal government has failed us all. Wasted time on claims of a "hoax." Totally unprepared for this disaster medically. Thousands will die. Economy is in a free fall and particularly hard on seniors who cannot wait for years of recovery. How is that "making America Great Again" working for you the people? Trump refuses to accept any responsibility even father three years in office. Very poor leadership. 100,000 dead? Very good job.

Genevau Keith

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News