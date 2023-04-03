I'd like to add a hearty "amen" to Mr. Chihak's essay on the need to amend the Constitution to address the insanity of gun violence in this country. And here's something else to consider: Google any business, especially publicly-traded companies, and you will almost certainly encounter bios and often photos of the company's executives. Try this with firearms manufacturers and you will find no reference at all to these merchants of death, the people who earn millions from selling weaponry no civilian ought to own, and who pay the lobbyists to ensure that the cowards in state and Federal office do their bidding. The daily toll of gun violence in this country needs to be laid at the feet of the people who make, advertise and sell guns.