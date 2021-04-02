 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the March 31. article “Social Security and You: Social Security Disability: The program everyone loves to hate”
I am an attorney specializing in Social Security and SSI disability. After 40 years handling thousands of cases, I concur with the writer that people have skewed views of disability, and it brings up the old adage that you can't judge a book by its cover. Many of my clients experience chronic pain from damage to their spine or weight-bearing joints, but many other clients have diseases - gastrointestinal, neurological, cardiovascular - that prevent them from working on a sustained basis.

There are biases inherent in the Social Security disability program that have a disproportionate affect on people of color, younger people, and those with substance abuse issues. Unfortunately, there are congressional representatives who share in these biases and actively seek to reduce benefits or make it more difficult to qualify. The Covid 19 pandemic will undoubtedly lead to many more people seeking benefits because of residual problems.

Jerry Persky

Downtown

