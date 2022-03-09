Letter: Re: the March 6. article “Letter: Senator Mark Kelly”

Recently, Russian forces have begun to target civilian infrastructure, targeting schools and hospitals in an attempt to cower the Ukrainian people into submission. The Russians, naturally, deny this, but soon it will be impossible to hide their atrocities. At that point, it is likely that Russia will do what other governments have done in similar situations and claim that Ukrainian “insurgents” store their armaments in the schools, or fire at their tanks and jets from hospital windows.
Americans should make sure that we do not fall for these lies from Russia, or from any other country.
John Prugh
Foothills
