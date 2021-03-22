 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the March 9. article “AP-NORC poll: Americans largely back Biden's virus response”

I am perplexed as to why 70% of Americans would back the President's handling of the virus response. He failed to deliver the $2,000 stimulus checks as promised ($1400 is not $2000). He urged Congress to pass a $1.8 trillion bill in which only 10% pertains to COVID relief. He has opened up our southern border to an influx of immigrants who expose both our Border Patrol and Customs Agents, not to mention all the other Americans who have not been vaccinated, to a higher risk of contracting COVID-19 while at the same time advocating for social distance and mask wearing. He has caved to the Teachers unions and not insisted that our children return to school despite “the science” which he claims to follow. We still have a vaccine shortage. What exactly has he done besides run up our national debt and cause thousands of Americans to lose their jobs? Oh yes, I definitely think he is doing a great job...

Tom Jackley

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

