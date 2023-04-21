Since trump announced, that he would be indicted last Tuesday, news media have been speculating breathlessly.
Newsflash: trump thrives on media attention. As long a people talk about him and think about him, he has influence. When the media report on what he says, on what he posts on his blog, and speculates on what he may or may not say, on what he may or may not do, trump gets attention that empowers his influence. Media attention fuels a trumpster fire that few can resist looking at.
Responsible reporters and pundits who want this alleged criminal to be accountable through our system of Justice must stop speculating on his every word and action, and let the system do its function in the dispassionate, objective way it is designed to work.
Bruce Joffe
South Tucson
