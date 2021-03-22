Letter: Re: the March 9. article “Letter: The Filibuster in the U.S. Senate Should be Eliminated”

Can a minority party, intent on supporting partisan corruption by repeating trump's Big Lie as gospel, win future elections?
YES, if they limit the Democratic Majority's votes with 253 "election reform" laws, being proposed in 29 states. The proposals would limit voting by mail, reduce voting days, and enable legislatures to select Electoral College electors irrespective of the popular vote count.
To thwart this preparation to steal the next election, HR1, the For The People act protects our fair voting system. It passed in the House, but to pass in the Senate, the Dems must end the filibuster, to enable a simple majority vote to prevail.
Two Democratic Senators, Joe Manchin (WV) and Kristen Sinema (AZ), oppose ending the filibuster. Their opposition fritters away the limited time Dems have to control Congress and correct the schemes that would give a trumpublican minority electoral domination. If the Dems don't act now, they will lose in 2022.
Please contact Senator Sinema.
Bruce Joffe
South side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.