Letter: Re: the March 9. article “Letter: The Filibuster in the U.S. Senate Should be Eliminated”

From Day One of President Biden's administration onward, the news media have filled us with speculation about who's going to run in 2024. Why aren't the media focused on what this duly-elected Administration is doing, instead of immediately looking to the next election, as if it were nothing more than a popularity contest?
Obviously, the extreme Right Wing media wants to promote trump's lie that he didn't lose the 2020 election. But while Normal News media encase it in disclaiming words like "untrue assertion," they continue to repeat that lie.
Our trusted news sources are keeping trump's agenda alive in the minds of its audience; becoming the unwitting tool of trumpist propaganda. We don't need to speculate about who'll run in 2024 until 2023, but we do need to know what the Administration we elected in 2020 is trying to do now, and who is obstructing its agenda.
Bruce Joffe
South side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.