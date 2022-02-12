 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the March 9. article “Letter: The Filibuster in the U.S. Senate Should be Eliminated”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the March 9. article “Letter: The Filibuster in the U.S. Senate Should be Eliminated”

  • Comments

From Day One of President Biden's administration onward, the news media have filled us with speculation about who's going to run in 2024. Why aren't the media focused on what this duly-elected Administration is doing, instead of immediately looking to the next election, as if it were nothing more than a popularity contest?

Obviously, the extreme Right Wing media wants to promote trump's lie that he didn't lose the 2020 election. But while Normal News media encase it in disclaiming words like "untrue assertion," they continue to repeat that lie.

Our trusted news sources are keeping trump's agenda alive in the minds of its audience; becoming the unwitting tool of trumpist propaganda. We don't need to speculate about who'll run in 2024 until 2023, but we do need to know what the Administration we elected in 2020 is trying to do now, and who is obstructing its agenda.

Bruce Joffe

South side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News