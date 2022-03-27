 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Re: the March 9. article “Letter: The Filibuster in the U.S. Senate Should be Eliminated”
Everyone is deliriously happy that the Senate actually passed something … with unanimous approval! Amazing! Unfortunately, in their haste to do "something" they passed something dangerous that could kill some of our children.

During the darker months of October through February, year-round Daylight Savings Time will require us to wake up for work or school before sunrise. Our kids will be walking to school as the rising sun shines directly into the eyes of commuting drivers. Somebody's child is gonna get run over.

It seems our Senators are so befuddled with changing their clocks, they'd rather endanger our kids. Passing wimp legislation is worse than passing nothing at all.

Bruce Joffe

South side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

