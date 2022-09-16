 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Re: the March 9. article “Letter: The Filibuster in the U.S. Senate Should be Eliminated”

Three Top Secret documents were found in Donald trump's desk drawer in Mar-a-Lago. They weren't even stored in the unsecured storage rooms of Mar-a-Lago. Has the Former President, who was reported to own three passports, already spilled the beans? Has he already called people, possibly foreign government officials, and told them what the documents said?

If anyone else had illegally stolen Top Secret documents and tried to cover it up, as trump and his employees have, wouldn't the obvious conclusion be that this was the action of a spy engaging in espionage against our country? Wouldn't we call such an ex-government employee: TRAITOR!

Bruce Joffe

South Tucson

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

