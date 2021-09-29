 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the March 9. article "Letter: The Filibuster in the U.S. Senate Should be Eliminated"
Letter: Re: the March 9. article "Letter: The Filibuster in the U.S. Senate Should be Eliminated"

The so-called "audit" of votes in Arizona's largest county was fraught with fraudulent failings from the beginning. A partisan band of Republican legislators commissioned it after three legitimate audits, by duly-appointed professionals, had confirmed President Biden's victory. It was run by a self-proclaimed trump-supporter with no experience conducting vote audits, and it operated under shoddy, inconsistent and somewhat secretive rules. Nevertheless, even the Cyber-Ningas were unable to justify trunp's lies about losing the election.

Trump's reaction was to double-down on his lies, as he always does when the lie is exposed, with his Republican puppets now clamoring for even more fraudulent audits. This reminds me of trump's "birther" campaign against President Obama, when he falsely accused Obama of not being born in the USA, despite release of Obama's birth certificate. That was a training session for fascist attacks on truth itself, which have now metastasized into a democracy-threatening epidemic.

Bruce Joffe

South side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

