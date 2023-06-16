First, the indictment narrates that some boxes of U.S. documents were transported to trump's golf-residence in Bedminster, NJ. Indeed, it relates how trump waived a Top Secret map around in front of PAC associates there, trying to impress them. Has the FBI searched the Bedminster facility for more incriminating documents?

Second, the indictment omits identifying trump's motive. Why did he obstruct returning the documents so fiercely? Was it just his insecure need to boast and show-off? Or was he using (or planning to use) the documents for some self-serving transaction? Those military secrets could garner him a high price from our enemies, and his threat to reveal them could extort our friends.