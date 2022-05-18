Letter: Re: the March 9. article “Letter: The Filibuster in the U.S. Senate Should be Eliminated”

In 2021, President Biden successfully promoted, and Congressional Democrats passed, the American Rescue Plan, which put cash money into nearly everyone's bank account. While stores, offices, and factories were shutting down due to Covid, Biden's plan covered our lack of paychecks. Unfortunately, boosting consumer demand while production was down has caused inflation. But the alternative of people having no money for food and losing their homes would have been far worse.

Yes, the cost of gasoline is too high, thanks in part to price gouging by oil companies and Russia's war in Ukraine, but Americans should stop whining about inflation and appreciate how Biden saved us from a Covid disaster that would have been far worse without his Rescue Plan.

Republicans continue to criticize without offering a positive alternative, while Democrats are working to solve our problems despite Republican obstruction.

Bruce Joffe

South Tucson

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

