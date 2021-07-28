Letter: Re: the March 9. article “Letter: The Filibuster in the U.S. Senate Should be Eliminated”

Covid cases are increasing at an alarming rate, yet more than 95% are unvaccinated people. Nearly all of the recent Covid deaths were unvaccinated. Nevertheless, anti-vaxxers insist on not getting jabbed. They howl about their freedom, unconcerned that they are spreading disease to others.
Government agencies are considering compelling the wearing of masks, and even forcing vaccinations, in order to stem this Covid onslaught which might produce even more virulent variants. If enacted, anti-vaxxers will howl even louder.
But there is an easier way to insure greater vaccine acceptance while allowing the "freedom" fanatics to indulge their fantasy. Prohibit unvaccinated people from entering a hospital ... even when, and especially when, they are sick.
The sadness of increased Covid deaths would be alleviated somewhat by the knowledge that the victims have freely chosen to believe anti-vax propaganda, and they won't be voting for any more Republicans.
Bruce Joffe
South side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.